US Bakken Shale Market Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook | Growing demand and growth opportunity

ReportsnReports added Latest US Bakken Shale Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine US Bakken Shale Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. US Bakken Shale Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3569345
The Bakken Shale play is the second largest oil producing region in the US behind the Permian Basin. In 2019, it averaged over 1.4 million barrels of oil per day (mmbd) which made up almost 17% of the total United States oil production. This region witnessed an increase in production and activity since 2016, but will suffer a substantial drop in production in 2020. The price drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up activity in the Bakken region. The main drivers in the decrease in production have been the shutting in of producing wells and the decrease in drilling activity in this region.
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3569345
List of Tables
Table 1:Bakken Shale, Net AcreagebyCompany, 2020
Table 2:Bakken Shale, Reserves and Production by Major Companies, 2020
Table 3:Bakken Shale, Financial Standings of Major Companies, 2019
Table 4:Bakken Shale, Operational Performance of Leading Operators, 2020
Table 5:Bakken Shale, Planned Capital Expenditure by Major Companies, 2020 (US$ million)
Table 6:Bakken Shale, Major Companies by Type Well Data, 2020
Table 7: Continental Resources, Inc., Bakken Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2020
Table 8: Continental Resources, Inc., Bakken Shale, Key Economics, 2020
Table 9: Hess Corp., Bakken Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2020
Table 10: Hess Corp., Bakken Shale, Key Economics, 2020
Table 11:Exxon Mobil Corp., Bakken Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2020
Table 12:Exxon Mobil Corp., Bakken Shale, Key Economics, 2020
Table 13:Marathon Oil, Bakken Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2020
Table 14:Marathon Oil, Bakken Shale, Key Economics, 2020
Table 15:Oasis Petroleum, Bakken Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2020
Table 16:Oasis Petroleum, Bakken Shale, Key Economics, 2020
Table 17:WPX Energy, Bakken Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2020
Table 18:WPX Energy, Bakken Shale, Key Economics, 2020
Table 19: Whiting Petroleum Corp., Bakken Shale, Key Financial Parameters, 2020
Table 20:Whiting Petroleum Corp., Bakken Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2020
Table 21:Whiting Petroleum Corp., Bakken Shale, Key Economics, 2020
Table 22: Bakken Shale, Active, Planned and Announced Pipelines
Table 23:Bakken Shale, Major Deals by Oil and Gas Companies, 2018-2020
and more…https://bisouv.com/