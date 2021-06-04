UAE PVC Pipes Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the uae pvc pipes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the UAE PVC pipes market to reach a value of US$ 425 Million by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-pvc-pipes-market/requestsample

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) refers to a chemical produced by blending polymer resin with additives in an extrusion process. This mixture is then heated and turned into a dye to form the PVC pipes, which are later cooled and sized. PVC pipes are durable, cost-effective, rust-resistant, and lightweight. They are also more eco-friendly compared to other piping materials as they are recyclable. PVC pipes have high resistance to high fluid pressure, withstand rigorous movements, and can be utilized in earthquake-prone areas.

In the UAE, the demand for PVC pipes is primarily driven by the expanding construction sector. This can be accredited to the increasing development of modern housing facilities, commercial infrastructures, and industrial spaces. Furthermore, rising investments in upgradation of wastewater treatment plants and sewage systems are also augmenting the UAE PVC pipes market. Additionally, the introduction of new technologies in pipe manufacturing have assisted in increasing the pipe diameter and in making modifications in pipe thickness to withstand high internal pressure. All of the above-mentioned factors are expected to further bolster the UAE PVC pipes market in the coming years.

UAE PVC Pipes Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the uae pvc pipes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cosmoplast

Shamo Plast Industries Ltd.

Hepworth

National Plastic

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the uae pvc pipes market on the basis of application.

Breakup by Application:

Sewerage and Drainage

Plumbing

Irrigation

HVAC

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-pvc-pipes-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-system-market

Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-ppr-pipes-market

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pe-pipes-market

Polyester Staple Fiber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyester-staple-fiber-market

Melatonin Supplements Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/melatonin-supplements-market

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-contract-manufacturing-market

Petroleum Resins Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/petroleum-resins-market

Medical Polymers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-polymers-market

Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-sourcing-procurement-market

United States Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-organic-natural-pet-food-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800