June 2021 Report on Global Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Static Transfer Switches (STS) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Static Transfer Switches (STS) market covered in Chapter 4:

I-STS

Emerson Network Power

Schneider Electric

MEDCOM

Inform UPS

Eaton

LayerZero Power Systems

ABB

Liebert

DELTA

L-3 Marine & Power

GE Industrial

Smiths Power

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Static Transfer Switches (STS) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Low Voltage Static Transfer Switches

Medium Voltage Static Transfer Switches

High Voltage Static Transfer Switches

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Static Transfer Switches (STS) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Low Voltage Static Transfer Switches

1.5.3 Medium Voltage Static Transfer Switches

1.5.4 High Voltage Static Transfer Switches

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Industrial

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Residential

1.7 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Static Transfer Switches (STS) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Static Transfer Switches (STS)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Static Transfer Switches (STS)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Static Transfer Switches (STS) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 I-STS

4.1.1 I-STS Basic Information

4.1.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 I-STS Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 I-STS Business Overview

4.2 Emerson Network Power

4.2.1 Emerson Network Power Basic Information

4.2.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Emerson Network Power Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Emerson Network Power Business Overview

4.3 Schneider Electric

4.3.1 Schneider Electric Basic Information

4.3.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Schneider Electric Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Schneider Electric Business Overview

4.4 MEDCOM

4.4.1 MEDCOM Basic Information

4.4.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 MEDCOM Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 MEDCOM Business Overview

4.5 Inform UPS

4.5.1 Inform UPS Basic Information

4.5.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Inform UPS Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Inform UPS Business Overview

4.6 Eaton

4.6.1 Eaton Basic Information

4.6.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Eaton Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Eaton Business Overview

4.7 LayerZero Power Systems

4.7.1 LayerZero Power Systems Basic Information

4.7.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 LayerZero Power Systems Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 LayerZero Power Systems Business Overview

4.8 ABB

4.8.1 ABB Basic Information

4.8.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ABB Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ABB Business Overview

4.9 Liebert

4.9.1 Liebert Basic Information

4.9.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Liebert Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Liebert Business Overview

4.10 DELTA

4.10.1 DELTA Basic Information

4.10.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DELTA Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DELTA Business Overview

4.11 L-3 Marine & Power

4.11.1 L-3 Marine & Power Basic Information

4.11.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 L-3 Marine & Power Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 L-3 Marine & Power Business Overview

4.12 GE Industrial

4.12.1 GE Industrial Basic Information

4.12.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 GE Industrial Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 GE Industrial Business Overview

4.13 Smiths Power

4.13.1 Smiths Power Basic Information

4.13.2 Static Transfer Switches (STS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Smiths Power Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Smiths Power Business Overview

5 Global Static Transfer Switches (STS) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Static Transfer Switches (STS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Static Transfer Switches (STS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Static Transfer Switches (STS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Static Transfer Switches (STS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Static Transfer Switches (STS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Static Transfer Switches (STS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switches (STS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Static Transfer Switches (STS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

