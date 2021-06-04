June 2021 Report on Global Air Purification System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Air Purification System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Air Purification System market covered in Chapter 4:

Panasonic

Whirlpool

Midea

Sharp

IQAir

Sunbeam Products

Winix

Daikin

Airfree

3M

Air Oasis

Rabbit Air

Airocide

Philips

Bionaire

Blueair

LG

Alen

Honeywell

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Air Purification System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

HEPA filter

Activated Carbon Filters

Electrostatic Air Cleaner

Ultraviolet (UV) lights Air Cleaners

Thermodynamic Sterilization

Ionizers

Ozone Generators

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Air Purification System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Air Purification System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 HEPA filter

1.5.3 Activated Carbon Filters

1.5.4 Electrostatic Air Cleaner

1.5.5 Ultraviolet (UV) lights Air Cleaners

1.5.6 Thermodynamic Sterilization

1.5.7 Ionizers

1.5.8 Ozone Generators

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Air Purification System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Air Purification System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Air Purification System Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Air Purification System Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Air Purification System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Air Purification System

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Air Purification System

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Air Purification System Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Panasonic

4.1.1 Panasonic Basic Information

4.1.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Panasonic Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Panasonic Business Overview

4.2 Whirlpool

4.2.1 Whirlpool Basic Information

4.2.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Whirlpool Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Whirlpool Business Overview

4.3 Midea

4.3.1 Midea Basic Information

4.3.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Midea Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Midea Business Overview

4.4 Sharp

4.4.1 Sharp Basic Information

4.4.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Sharp Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Sharp Business Overview

4.5 IQAir

4.5.1 IQAir Basic Information

4.5.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 IQAir Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 IQAir Business Overview

4.6 Sunbeam Products

4.6.1 Sunbeam Products Basic Information

4.6.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sunbeam Products Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sunbeam Products Business Overview

4.7 Winix

4.7.1 Winix Basic Information

4.7.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Winix Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Winix Business Overview

4.8 Daikin

4.8.1 Daikin Basic Information

4.8.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Daikin Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Daikin Business Overview

4.9 Airfree

4.9.1 Airfree Basic Information

4.9.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Airfree Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Airfree Business Overview

4.10 3M

4.10.1 3M Basic Information

4.10.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 3M Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 3M Business Overview

4.11 Air Oasis

4.11.1 Air Oasis Basic Information

4.11.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Air Oasis Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Air Oasis Business Overview

4.12 Rabbit Air

4.12.1 Rabbit Air Basic Information

4.12.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Rabbit Air Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Rabbit Air Business Overview

4.13 Airocide

4.13.1 Airocide Basic Information

4.13.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Airocide Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Airocide Business Overview

4.14 Philips

4.14.1 Philips Basic Information

4.14.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Philips Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Philips Business Overview

4.15 Bionaire

4.15.1 Bionaire Basic Information

4.15.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Bionaire Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Bionaire Business Overview

4.16 Blueair

4.16.1 Blueair Basic Information

4.16.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Blueair Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Blueair Business Overview

4.17 LG

4.17.1 LG Basic Information

4.17.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 LG Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 LG Business Overview

4.18 Alen

4.18.1 Alen Basic Information

4.18.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Alen Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Alen Business Overview

4.19 Honeywell

4.19.1 Honeywell Basic Information

4.19.2 Air Purification System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Honeywell Air Purification System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Honeywell Business Overview

5 Global Air Purification System Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Air Purification System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Air Purification System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Air Purification System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Air Purification System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Air Purification System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Air Purification System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Air Purification System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Air Purification System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

