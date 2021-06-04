June 2021 Report on Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Mobile Phone Accessories Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Mobile Phone Accessories market covered in Chapter 4:
Sennheizer
Beats (Apple)
Motorola
Panasonic
Energizer
Bose
Plantronics
Samsung
Philips
Incipio
BYD Electronic
Belkin
Sony
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mobile Phone Accessories market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Battery
Headphone/earphone
Portable speaker
Charger
Memory card
Power bank
Battery case
Protective case
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Phone Accessories market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Online
Offline
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Battery
1.5.3 Headphone/earphone
1.5.4 Portable speaker
1.5.5 Charger
1.5.6 Memory card
1.5.7 Power bank
1.5.8 Battery case
1.5.9 Protective case
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Online
1.6.3 Offline
1.7 Mobile Phone Accessories Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Phone Accessories Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Mobile Phone Accessories Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Phone Accessories
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Mobile Phone Accessories
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Mobile Phone Accessories Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Sennheizer
4.1.1 Sennheizer Basic Information
4.1.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Sennheizer Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Sennheizer Business Overview
4.2 Beats (Apple)
4.2.1 Beats (Apple) Basic Information
4.2.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Beats (Apple) Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Beats (Apple) Business Overview
4.3 Motorola
4.3.1 Motorola Basic Information
4.3.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Motorola Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Motorola Business Overview
4.4 Panasonic
4.4.1 Panasonic Basic Information
4.4.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Panasonic Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Panasonic Business Overview
4.5 Energizer
4.5.1 Energizer Basic Information
4.5.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Energizer Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Energizer Business Overview
4.6 Bose
4.6.1 Bose Basic Information
4.6.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Bose Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Bose Business Overview
4.7 Plantronics
4.7.1 Plantronics Basic Information
4.7.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Plantronics Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Plantronics Business Overview
4.8 Samsung
4.8.1 Samsung Basic Information
4.8.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Samsung Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Samsung Business Overview
4.9 Philips
4.9.1 Philips Basic Information
4.9.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Philips Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Philips Business Overview
4.10 Incipio
4.10.1 Incipio Basic Information
4.10.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Incipio Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Incipio Business Overview
4.11 BYD Electronic
4.11.1 BYD Electronic Basic Information
4.11.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 BYD Electronic Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 BYD Electronic Business Overview
4.12 Belkin
4.12.1 Belkin Basic Information
4.12.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Belkin Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Belkin Business Overview
4.13 Sony
4.13.1 Sony Basic Information
4.13.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Sony Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Sony Business Overview
5 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
