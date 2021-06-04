June 2021 Report on Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Mobile Phone Accessories Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Mobile Phone Accessories market covered in Chapter 4:

Sennheizer

Beats (Apple)

Motorola

Panasonic

Energizer

Bose

Plantronics

Samsung

Philips

Incipio

BYD Electronic

Belkin

Sony

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mobile Phone Accessories market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Battery

Headphone/earphone

Portable speaker

Charger

Memory card

Power bank

Battery case

Protective case

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Phone Accessories market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Online

Offline

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Battery

1.5.3 Headphone/earphone

1.5.4 Portable speaker

1.5.5 Charger

1.5.6 Memory card

1.5.7 Power bank

1.5.8 Battery case

1.5.9 Protective case

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Online

1.6.3 Offline

1.7 Mobile Phone Accessories Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Phone Accessories Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Mobile Phone Accessories Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Phone Accessories

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Mobile Phone Accessories

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Mobile Phone Accessories Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Sennheizer

4.1.1 Sennheizer Basic Information

4.1.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Sennheizer Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sennheizer Business Overview

4.2 Beats (Apple)

4.2.1 Beats (Apple) Basic Information

4.2.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Beats (Apple) Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Beats (Apple) Business Overview

4.3 Motorola

4.3.1 Motorola Basic Information

4.3.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Motorola Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Motorola Business Overview

4.4 Panasonic

4.4.1 Panasonic Basic Information

4.4.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Panasonic Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Panasonic Business Overview

4.5 Energizer

4.5.1 Energizer Basic Information

4.5.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Energizer Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Energizer Business Overview

4.6 Bose

4.6.1 Bose Basic Information

4.6.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bose Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bose Business Overview

4.7 Plantronics

4.7.1 Plantronics Basic Information

4.7.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Plantronics Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Plantronics Business Overview

4.8 Samsung

4.8.1 Samsung Basic Information

4.8.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Samsung Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Samsung Business Overview

4.9 Philips

4.9.1 Philips Basic Information

4.9.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Philips Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Philips Business Overview

4.10 Incipio

4.10.1 Incipio Basic Information

4.10.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Incipio Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Incipio Business Overview

4.11 BYD Electronic

4.11.1 BYD Electronic Basic Information

4.11.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 BYD Electronic Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 BYD Electronic Business Overview

4.12 Belkin

4.12.1 Belkin Basic Information

4.12.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Belkin Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Belkin Business Overview

4.13 Sony

4.13.1 Sony Basic Information

4.13.2 Mobile Phone Accessories Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Sony Mobile Phone Accessories Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Sony Business Overview

5 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Accessories Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Mobile Phone Accessories Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

