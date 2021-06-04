June 2021 Report on Global Wireless Charger Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Wireless Charger Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Wireless Charger market covered in Chapter 4:
Qualcomm Incorporated
Energizer Holdings, Inc
Sony Corporation
WiTricity Corporation
Fulton Innovation LLC
Integrated Device Technology, Inc
Powermat Technologies Ltd
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Texas Instruments, Inc
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wireless Charger market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Inductive
Resonant
Radio Frequency
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wireless Charger market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of content :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Wireless Charger Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Inductive
1.5.3 Resonant
1.5.4 Radio Frequency
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Wireless Charger Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Electronics
1.6.3 Automotive
1.6.4 Industrial
1.6.5 Healthcare
1.6.6 Aerospace & Defense
1.6.7 Others
1.7 Wireless Charger Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wireless Charger Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Wireless Charger Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Wireless Charger Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wireless Charger
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Wireless Charger
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Wireless Charger Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Qualcomm Incorporated
4.1.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Basic Information
4.1.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Business Overview
4.2 Energizer Holdings, Inc
4.2.1 Energizer Holdings, Inc Basic Information
4.2.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Energizer Holdings, Inc Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Energizer Holdings, Inc Business Overview
4.3 Sony Corporation
4.3.1 Sony Corporation Basic Information
4.3.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Sony Corporation Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Sony Corporation Business Overview
4.4 WiTricity Corporation
4.4.1 WiTricity Corporation Basic Information
4.4.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 WiTricity Corporation Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 WiTricity Corporation Business Overview
4.5 Fulton Innovation LLC
4.5.1 Fulton Innovation LLC Basic Information
4.5.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Fulton Innovation LLC Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Fulton Innovation LLC Business Overview
4.6 Integrated Device Technology, Inc
4.6.1 Integrated Device Technology, Inc Basic Information
4.6.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Integrated Device Technology, Inc Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Integrated Device Technology, Inc Business Overview
4.7 Powermat Technologies Ltd
4.7.1 Powermat Technologies Ltd Basic Information
4.7.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Powermat Technologies Ltd Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Powermat Technologies Ltd Business Overview
4.8 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
4.8.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Basic Information
4.8.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Business Overview
4.9 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
4.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd Basic Information
4.9.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd Business Overview
4.10 Texas Instruments, Inc
4.10.1 Texas Instruments, Inc Basic Information
4.10.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Texas Instruments, Inc Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Texas Instruments, Inc Business Overview
5 Global Wireless Charger Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Wireless Charger Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Wireless Charger Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Wireless Charger Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
