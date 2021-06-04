June 2021 Report on Global Wireless Charger Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Wireless Charger Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Wireless Charger market covered in Chapter 4:

Qualcomm Incorporated

Energizer Holdings, Inc

Sony Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC

Integrated Device Technology, Inc

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Texas Instruments, Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wireless Charger market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Inductive

Resonant

Radio Frequency

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wireless Charger market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Wireless Charger Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Inductive

1.5.3 Resonant

1.5.4 Radio Frequency

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Wireless Charger Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Electronics

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Healthcare

1.6.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Wireless Charger Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wireless Charger Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Wireless Charger Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Wireless Charger Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wireless Charger

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Wireless Charger

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Wireless Charger Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Qualcomm Incorporated

4.1.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Basic Information

4.1.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Business Overview

4.2 Energizer Holdings, Inc

4.2.1 Energizer Holdings, Inc Basic Information

4.2.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Energizer Holdings, Inc Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Energizer Holdings, Inc Business Overview

4.3 Sony Corporation

4.3.1 Sony Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sony Corporation Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sony Corporation Business Overview

4.4 WiTricity Corporation

4.4.1 WiTricity Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 WiTricity Corporation Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 WiTricity Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Fulton Innovation LLC

4.5.1 Fulton Innovation LLC Basic Information

4.5.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Fulton Innovation LLC Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Fulton Innovation LLC Business Overview

4.6 Integrated Device Technology, Inc

4.6.1 Integrated Device Technology, Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Integrated Device Technology, Inc Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Integrated Device Technology, Inc Business Overview

4.7 Powermat Technologies Ltd

4.7.1 Powermat Technologies Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Powermat Technologies Ltd Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Powermat Technologies Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

4.8.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.8.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.9 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

4.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.9.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.10 Texas Instruments, Inc

4.10.1 Texas Instruments, Inc Basic Information

4.10.2 Wireless Charger Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Texas Instruments, Inc Wireless Charger Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Texas Instruments, Inc Business Overview

5 Global Wireless Charger Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Wireless Charger Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Wireless Charger Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wireless Charger Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Wireless Charger Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

