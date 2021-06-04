Software Defined Networking Market 2021-2026: Size, Trends, Growth, Leading Companies, Industry Drivers and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Software Defined Networking Market Share : Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″,the global software defined networking market grew at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.

Software-defined networking (SDN) refers to a network solution utilized for workflow automation through software-based applications. It improves the efficiency and agility of networks, enabling the user to manage large volumes of data and network traffic. The SDN architecture comprises of a controller to centralize physical and virtual environments, a southbound application program interface (API) to transmit data between the controller and the individual, and a northbound API to transfer data between the controller and the application and policy engines. Compared to conventionally used networking systems, SDN is more cost-effective and offers enhanced flexibility and security over the entire network.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Software Defined Networking Market trends:

The growing penetration of network infrastructure automation and the escalating adoption of cloud-computing services and big data analytics across several industries are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, with the emerging trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), various organizations are increasingly utilizing SDN solutions to customize and manage the data accessed by the employee. Additionally, the extensive investments in the development of open-source SDNs and 5G infrastructures are anticipated to further propel the market for SDN in the coming years.

Global Software Defined Networking Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudgenix Inc. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.), Cumulus Networks Inc. (Nvidia Corporation), Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corporation and Oracle Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, organization size, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Solution Physical Network Infrastructure SDN Controller SDN Application Others

Services Integration and Deployment Training and Consulting Support and Maintenance



Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Enterprises

Telecommunication Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

