North America Perfume Market Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america perfume market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Perfumes are prepared by combining essential oils and aroma compounds that attribute a pleasant aroma to an individual. They are used by individuals to signify their personality and individuality. Perfumes are also used as feel-good stimulants that positively influence mood, induce relaxation and affect perception, emotions and thoughts. They are generally obtained from different parts of aromatic plants, such as the bark, leaves, fruits, roots, seeds, resins, flowers and balsams of rose, cinnamon, jasmine and sandalwood trees. Alternatively, they can also be manufactured using animal secretions, including musk, ambergris, castoreum, civet, hyraceum and honeycomb, along with water and alcohol.

North America Perfume Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america perfume market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america perfume market on the basis of perfume type, category, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Perfume Type:

Premium Perfume Products

Mass Perfume Products

Breakup by Category:

Female Fragrances

Male Fragrances

Unisex Fragrances

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

