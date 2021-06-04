June 2021 Report on Global Fingerprint Access Control Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fingerprint Access Control Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fingerprint Access Control market covered in Chapter 4:

Entertech Systems

Aware

3m Cogent

Virdi Tech

Secugen Corportaion

Nec Corporation

Diamond Fortress Technologies

Suprema Inc

Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions

Cross Match Technologies

Merkatum Corporation

Anviz Global

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Safran Group

Fingerprint Cards Ab (Fpc)

Daon

Idtech 360

Zkteco

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fingerprint Access Control market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Optical

Capacitive

Pressure

Ultrasonic

Thermal

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fingerprint Access Control market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Consumer Electronics

Government

Military & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fingerprint Access Control Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Optical

1.5.3 Capacitive

1.5.4 Pressure

1.5.5 Ultrasonic

1.5.6 Thermal

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fingerprint Access Control Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.4 Government

1.6.5 Military & Defense

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Fingerprint Access Control Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fingerprint Access Control Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fingerprint Access Control Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fingerprint Access Control Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fingerprint Access Control

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fingerprint Access Control

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fingerprint Access Control Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Entertech Systems

4.1.1 Entertech Systems Basic Information

4.1.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Entertech Systems Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Entertech Systems Business Overview

4.2 Aware

4.2.1 Aware Basic Information

4.2.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Aware Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Aware Business Overview

4.3 3m Cogent

4.3.1 3m Cogent Basic Information

4.3.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 3m Cogent Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 3m Cogent Business Overview

4.4 Virdi Tech

4.4.1 Virdi Tech Basic Information

4.4.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Virdi Tech Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Virdi Tech Business Overview

4.5 Secugen Corportaion

4.5.1 Secugen Corportaion Basic Information

4.5.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Secugen Corportaion Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Secugen Corportaion Business Overview

4.6 Nec Corporation

4.6.1 Nec Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nec Corporation Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nec Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Diamond Fortress Technologies

4.7.1 Diamond Fortress Technologies Basic Information

4.7.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Diamond Fortress Technologies Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Diamond Fortress Technologies Business Overview

4.8 Suprema Inc

4.8.1 Suprema Inc Basic Information

4.8.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Suprema Inc Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Suprema Inc Business Overview

4.9 Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions

4.9.1 Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions Basic Information

4.9.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions Business Overview

4.10 Cross Match Technologies

4.10.1 Cross Match Technologies Basic Information

4.10.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Cross Match Technologies Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Cross Match Technologies Business Overview

4.11 Merkatum Corporation

4.11.1 Merkatum Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Merkatum Corporation Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Merkatum Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Anviz Global

4.12.1 Anviz Global Basic Information

4.12.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Anviz Global Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Anviz Global Business Overview

4.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.13.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.13.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

4.14 Safran Group

4.14.1 Safran Group Basic Information

4.14.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Safran Group Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Safran Group Business Overview

4.15 Fingerprint Cards Ab (Fpc)

4.15.1 Fingerprint Cards Ab (Fpc) Basic Information

4.15.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Fingerprint Cards Ab (Fpc) Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Fingerprint Cards Ab (Fpc) Business Overview

4.16 Daon

4.16.1 Daon Basic Information

4.16.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Daon Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Daon Business Overview

4.17 Idtech 360

4.17.1 Idtech 360 Basic Information

4.17.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Idtech 360 Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Idtech 360 Business Overview

4.18 Zkteco

4.18.1 Zkteco Basic Information

4.18.2 Fingerprint Access Control Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Zkteco Fingerprint Access Control Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Zkteco Business Overview

5 Global Fingerprint Access Control Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fingerprint Access Control Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fingerprint Access Control Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fingerprint Access Control Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fingerprint Access Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fingerprint Access Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fingerprint Access Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Access Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fingerprint Access Control Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

