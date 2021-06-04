Infection Control Market 2021, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Infection Control Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global infection control market is expected to grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026 Forecast Period.

Infection control refers to the scientific approach and practical solutions that aim to avert or control the spread of infections in healthcare settings. Numerous hospitals, clinics and laboratories use these solutions to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare workers by preventing their exposure to pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi. These pathogens can commonly cause ear, eye, skin, urinary tract, lung and respiratory, stomach and intestinal, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among individuals through contact, sprays and splashes, inhalation, and sharps injuries. As a result, certain standard procedures are maintained by healthcare professionals to ensure patient and employee safety. Some of these practices include standard immunizations, cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing objects and surfaces, and mandatory usage of protective clothing, including gloves, masks and surgical drapes and gowns.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Infection Control Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Advanced Sterlization Products Services Inc. (Fortive Corporation), Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge AB, Matachana, Metrex Research LLC (Envista Holdings and Sybron Dental Specialities Inc.), MMM Münchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH, Pal International, Sterigenics U.S. LLC (Sotera Health Holdings LLC), Steris Corporation and TSO3 Inc. (Stryker Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on region, type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Equipment Disinfectors Washers Flushers Ultrasonic Cleaners Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Low Temperature Sterilization Radiation Sterilization Filtration-Based Sterilization Others

Services Contract Sterilization ETO Sterilization Gamma Sterilization E-Beam Sterilization Steam Sterilization Infectious Waste Disposal

Consumables Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Personal Protective Equipment Others



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

