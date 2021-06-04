North America Fluid Milk Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2025: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Fluid Milk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the north america fluid milk market reached a volume of 31.8 Billion Liters in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a stable growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fluid milk has a pleasantly sweet flavor without any distinctive aftertaste, and is obtained from milch animals, such as cows, goats, buffalos and camels. It is rich in calcium, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, riboflavin, and vitamin A and D. Its regular consumption boosts immunity, improves bone strength and skin health, maintains blood pressure levels, prevents respiratory problems and minimizes the chances of developing cancer.

North America Fluid Milk Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america fluid milk market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america fluid milk market on the basis of type, packaging material, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Type:

Whole

Reduced Fat

Low Fat

Fat Free

Organic

Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

