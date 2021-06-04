June 2021 Report on Global Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Subsea Navigation And Tracking Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Subsea Navigation And Tracking market covered in Chapter 4:

IXBlue

ROMONA

LinkQuest

Planet OS

EvoLogics GmbH

SONARDYNE

AML Oceanographic

Desert Star Systems LLC

Kongsberg Gruppen

Nautronix

Applied Acoustic Engineering

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Subsea Navigation And Tracking market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Short-Baseline (SBL) Systems

Long-Baseline (LBL) Systems

Ultra Short Baseline (USBL) Systems

GPS Intelligent Buoys (GIB) Systems

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Subsea Navigation And Tracking market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Marine Science

Oil and Gas Exploration

Rescue Operations

Marine Archeology

Military Activities

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Short-Baseline (SBL) Systems

1.5.3 Long-Baseline (LBL) Systems

1.5.4 Ultra Short Baseline (USBL) Systems

1.5.5 GPS Intelligent Buoys (GIB) Systems

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Marine Science

1.6.3 Oil and Gas Exploration

1.6.4 Rescue Operations

1.6.5 Marine Archeology

1.6.6 Military Activities

1.6.7 Other

1.7 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Subsea Navigation And Tracking Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Subsea Navigation And Tracking

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Subsea Navigation And Tracking

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Subsea Navigation And Tracking Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 IXBlue

4.1.1 IXBlue Basic Information

4.1.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 IXBlue Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 IXBlue Business Overview

4.2 ROMONA

4.2.1 ROMONA Basic Information

4.2.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ROMONA Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ROMONA Business Overview

4.3 LinkQuest

4.3.1 LinkQuest Basic Information

4.3.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 LinkQuest Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 LinkQuest Business Overview

4.4 Planet OS

4.4.1 Planet OS Basic Information

4.4.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Planet OS Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Planet OS Business Overview

4.5 EvoLogics GmbH

4.5.1 EvoLogics GmbH Basic Information

4.5.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 EvoLogics GmbH Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 EvoLogics GmbH Business Overview

4.6 SONARDYNE

4.6.1 SONARDYNE Basic Information

4.6.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SONARDYNE Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SONARDYNE Business Overview

4.7 AML Oceanographic

4.7.1 AML Oceanographic Basic Information

4.7.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 AML Oceanographic Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 AML Oceanographic Business Overview

4.8 Desert Star Systems LLC

4.8.1 Desert Star Systems LLC Basic Information

4.8.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Desert Star Systems LLC Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Desert Star Systems LLC Business Overview

4.9 Kongsberg Gruppen

4.9.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Basic Information

4.9.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Business Overview

4.10 Nautronix

4.10.1 Nautronix Basic Information

4.10.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Nautronix Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Nautronix Business Overview

4.11 Applied Acoustic Engineering

4.11.1 Applied Acoustic Engineering Basic Information

4.11.2 Subsea Navigation And Tracking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Applied Acoustic Engineering Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Applied Acoustic Engineering Business Overview

5 Global Subsea Navigation And Tracking Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Subsea Navigation And Tracking Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Subsea Navigation And Tracking Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Subsea Navigation And Tracking Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Subsea Navigation And Tracking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Subsea Navigation And Tracking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Subsea Navigation And Tracking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Subsea Navigation And Tracking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Subsea Navigation And Tracking Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

