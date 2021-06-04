North America Ferrite Magnet Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Ferrite Magnet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the north america ferrite magnet market reached a volume of 107,680 Tons in 2019. Looking forward, the north america market is expected to exhibit a stable growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ferrite magnets refer to one of the most widely used permanent magnets worldwide. They are available in two forms – strontium and barium. These magnets offer high electrical insulation while being extremely resistant to salts, solvents, greases, lubricants and weak acids. They are hard, brittle and tolerant to high-temperature exposures. They also offer strong resistance to demagnetization and corrosion while being able to efficiently work in wet, damp and marine environments due to their insensitivity to humidity. These magnets are continually replacing samarium-cobalt (SmCO), neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) and aluminum-nickel-cobalt (AlNiCo) magnets in numerous indoor and outdoor application segments across the automotive, electrical, military, and aerospace industries.

North America Ferrite Magnet Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america ferrite magnet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america ferrite magnet market on the basis of end-use and country.

Breakup by End-Use:

Electro-Acoustic Products

Electronics Industry

Power Play Tools

Car Line Industry

Calculating Machines

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

