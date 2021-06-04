Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Leading Companies, Share and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the global flexible intermediate bulk container market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product type, Industry use and Geography Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Industry Definition and Application:

Flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) or bulk bags are industrial packaging materials made up of flexible and foldable fabrics woven together. These containers are coated with polypropylene, which reduces the intrusion of moisture and prevents the sifting of contents. FIBCs are utilized for storing and transporting dry flowable products, power, flake, grains, seeds, salts, powered coatings, cement, clays, and resins. As a result, they find extensive application in the food, pharmaceutical, agricultural, mining, waste handling, and chemical industries..

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Trends and Drivers:

The global flexible intermediate bulk container market is primarily driven by the expanding food and manufacturing industries. FIBCs are lightweight, recyclable, and environment-friendly, cost-efficient and easy to handle. Due to these advantages, FIBCs are extensively utilized across a vast array of industries. In the pharmaceutical industry, these materials are widely used to prevent contamination of various medical products while ensuring the proper safety of the packaged goods. Besides this, the development of FIBC variants, such as lightweight and eco-friendly packaging solutions, is also anticipated to influence the market growth in the coming years.

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type D

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Bag Corp., Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, Global-Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Isbir Sentetik Dokuma Sanayi A.S., Langston Companies Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Plastipak Group and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.

