Automotive Thermal System Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Global Analysis by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Thermal System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global automotive thermal system market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Automotive thermal systems are widely employed in vehicles to manage the temperature levels of the various automobile components. These systems employ sensors to determine the temperature of the engine and other related components, such as motor, battery and cabinet. If the temperature is undesirable or not at optimum operating conditions, these systems regulate the same to improve user comfort without adversely affecting the vehicle range. They are essential for minimizing the occurrence of temperature fluctuations while effectively lowering the thermal load on the vehicle. They assist in improving the overall efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and enhancing powertrain efficacy of the automobiles while considerably lowering the carbon emission levels.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing environmental consciousness among the masses and the escalating need for reducing carbon emissions produced by the vehicle’s internal combustion engines (ICEs). This is being supported by the numerous stringent regulations imposed by the governments of various countries for minimizing harmful vehicular emissions and encouraging fuel efficiency. Moreover, there has been a considerable rise in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) on the global level, facilitated by the inflating disposable incomes of the masses. Thermal management systems form a crucial component of these vehicles to regulate the internal temperature and to utilize the available heat energy for achieving a longer driving range. These automobiles are also extensively being integrated with thermal sensors that offer accurate temperature readings in real-time. Coupled with their growing integration with energy-efficient advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, the growing sales of EVs are, in turn, anticipated to provide a thrust to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by numerous players to develop thermoelectric waste heat recovery systems that are expected to further enhance the fuel economy of the vehicles. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing demand for driver comfort and the rising demand for heavy vehicles from numerous end use industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Borgwarner Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, General Motors Company, Gentherm Incorporated, Grayson Automotive Services Limited, Lennox International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

Breakup by Component:

Compressor

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

