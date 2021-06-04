Underground Mining Equipment Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Underground Mining Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global underground mining equipment market reached a value of US$ 24.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Underground mining is an efficient and reliable process used for extracting material deposits like ores and minerals that are buried deep inside the earth’s crust. It is safe, economical, produces negligible waste and does not cause substantial damage to the mining area. It involves two types of underground mining techniques, namely, hard and soft mining. Hard underground mining aids in the excavation of hard minerals such as lead, copper, nickel, iron, gold and silver. On the other hand, minerals like coal, potash and oil shale are extracted with the help of soft underground mining techniques. Some of the commonly used underground mining equipment include shovels, conveyors, draglines, haul trucks, overhead loaders, front end loaders and gathering-arm loaders.
Underground Mining Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type of Mining:
- Longwalls
- Room and Pillars
Breakup by Type of Application:
- Coal Mining
- Metal Mining
- Mineral Mining
Breakup by Type of Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
