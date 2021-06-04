Underground Mining Equipment Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Underground Mining Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global underground mining equipment market reached a value of US$ 24.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Underground mining is an efficient and reliable process used for extracting material deposits like ores and minerals that are buried deep inside the earth’s crust. It is safe, economical, produces negligible waste and does not cause substantial damage to the mining area. It involves two types of underground mining techniques, namely, hard and soft mining. Hard underground mining aids in the excavation of hard minerals such as lead, copper, nickel, iron, gold and silver. On the other hand, minerals like coal, potash and oil shale are extracted with the help of soft underground mining techniques. Some of the commonly used underground mining equipment include shovels, conveyors, draglines, haul trucks, overhead loaders, front end loaders and gathering-arm loaders.

Underground Mining Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the underground mining equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the underground mining equipment market on the basis of type of mining, application and region.

Breakup by Type of Mining:

Longwalls

Room and Pillars

Breakup by Type of Application:

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Breakup by Type of Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

