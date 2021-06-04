June 2021 Report on Global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications market covered in Chapter 4:

Iridium Communications, Inc.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Qualcomm, Inc.

M2M Data Corporation

SkyBitz

ViaSat Inc.

Honeywell International

SkyTel

Geotab, Inc.

Globalstar, Inc.

General Electric Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

PeopleNet Communications

Lat-Lon LLC

Orbcomm, Inc.

Wireless Matrix, Inc.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Telefónica UK Limited

Inmarsat plc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Commercial Transportation

Heavy Equipment

Fixed Asset Monitoring

Marine Vessels

Government and Internal Security

Consumer Transportation

Satellite Telephones

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Freight

Transportation

Military

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Commercial Transportation

1.5.3 Heavy Equipment

1.5.4 Fixed Asset Monitoring

1.5.5 Marine Vessels

1.5.6 Government and Internal Security

1.5.7 Consumer Transportation

1.5.8 Satellite Telephones

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Freight

1.6.3 Transportation

1.6.4 Military

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Iridium Communications, Inc.

4.1.1 Iridium Communications, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Iridium Communications, Inc. Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Iridium Communications, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Hughes Network Systems LLC

4.2.1 Hughes Network Systems LLC Basic Information

4.2.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hughes Network Systems LLC Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hughes Network Systems LLC Business Overview

4.3 Qualcomm, Inc.

4.3.1 Qualcomm, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Qualcomm, Inc. Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Qualcomm, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 M2M Data Corporation

4.4.1 M2M Data Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 M2M Data Corporation Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 M2M Data Corporation Business Overview

4.5 SkyBitz

4.5.1 SkyBitz Basic Information

4.5.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 SkyBitz Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 SkyBitz Business Overview

4.6 ViaSat Inc.

4.6.1 ViaSat Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 ViaSat Inc. Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 ViaSat Inc. Business Overview

4.7 Honeywell International

4.7.1 Honeywell International Basic Information

4.7.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Honeywell International Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Honeywell International Business Overview

4.8 SkyTel

4.8.1 SkyTel Basic Information

4.8.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 SkyTel Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 SkyTel Business Overview

4.9 Geotab, Inc.

4.9.1 Geotab, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Geotab, Inc. Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Geotab, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Globalstar, Inc.

4.10.1 Globalstar, Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Globalstar, Inc. Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Globalstar, Inc. Business Overview

4.11 General Electric Company

4.11.1 General Electric Company Basic Information

4.11.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 General Electric Company Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 General Electric Company Business Overview

4.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

4.13 PeopleNet Communications

4.13.1 PeopleNet Communications Basic Information

4.13.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 PeopleNet Communications Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 PeopleNet Communications Business Overview

4.14 Lat-Lon LLC

4.14.1 Lat-Lon LLC Basic Information

4.14.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Lat-Lon LLC Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Lat-Lon LLC Business Overview

4.15 Orbcomm, Inc.

4.15.1 Orbcomm, Inc. Basic Information

4.15.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Orbcomm, Inc. Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Orbcomm, Inc. Business Overview

4.16 Wireless Matrix, Inc.

4.16.1 Wireless Matrix, Inc. Basic Information

4.16.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Wireless Matrix, Inc. Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Wireless Matrix, Inc. Business Overview

4.17 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

4.17.1 Thuraya Telecommunications Company Basic Information

4.17.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Thuraya Telecommunications Company Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Thuraya Telecommunications Company Business Overview

4.18 Telefónica UK Limited

4.18.1 Telefónica UK Limited Basic Information

4.18.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Telefónica UK Limited Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Telefónica UK Limited Business Overview

4.19 Inmarsat plc

4.19.1 Inmarsat plc Basic Information

4.19.2 Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Inmarsat plc Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Inmarsat plc Business Overview

5 Global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Satellite Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communications Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

