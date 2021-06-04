Ginger Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global ginger market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Ginger refers to an underground rhizome of a tropical plant belonging to the family of Zingiberaceae. It has a pungent smell and sweet-spicy taste with a firm, striated texture that adds a unique flavor to different dishes. Its oleoresin contains various bioactive components, which offer numerous pharmacological and physiological benefits. Ginger is widely consumed in a fresh form as well as is processed to prepare dried, pickled, preserved oil, and candied ginger products.

The expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry is primarily driving the global market for ginger. It is used as a flavoring agent and condiment in various curries, baked products, confectionaries, etc. Furthermore, owing to its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is widely utilized to treat pain and swelling associated with osteoarthritis. Moreover, ginger is also adopted as a dietary supplement for reducing vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomachache that may occur due to motion sickness, chemotherapy, pregnancy, menstruation, etc. Additionally, the high prevalence of numerous viral infections is further propelling the demand for ginger-based products in several preventive care procedures. In the coming years, the expanding applications of ginger in various non-food sectors, including cosmetics and personal care, will continue to drive the market growth on a global level.

Global Ginger Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer-Daniel-Midland Company, Buderim Group Limited, Floracopeia Inc., Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co., Ltd., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Monterey Bay Spice Co., SA Rawther Spices (P) Ltd., Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd., Sun Impex International Foods LLC and The Ginger People Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Market ​Breakup by Product Type:

Fresh Ginger

Dried Ginger

Preserved Ginger

Ginger Oil

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retail

Modern Retail Stores

Others

Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

