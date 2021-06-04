Trade Finance Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Finance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global trade finance market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Trade finance includes various financial products and instruments that aid in facilitating international trade and commerce. It is used to cover numerous activities, such as lending, forfaiting, factoring, issuing letters of credit, and export credit and financing. The process of financing involves multiple parties wherein banks and other financial institutions, including importers, exporters and export credit agencies, manage the transactions between the buyer and the seller. Unlike general finance, there is an addition of a third party in trade finance, which eliminates the risk associated with international trade transactions while streamlining the cash flow and mitigating the chances of supply risk.
Trade Finance Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the trade finance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the trade finance market on the basis of finance type, Offering, service provider, end-user and region.
Breakup by Finance Type:
- Structured Trade Finance
- Supply Chain Finance
- Traditional Trade Finance
Breakup by Offering:
- Letters of Credit
- Bill of Lading
- Export Factoring
- Insurance
- Others
Breakup by Service Provider:
- Banks
- Trade Finance Houses
Breakup by End-User:
- Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Region:
- United States
- Canada
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
