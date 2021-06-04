Trade Finance Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Finance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global trade finance market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Trade finance includes various financial products and instruments that aid in facilitating international trade and commerce. It is used to cover numerous activities, such as lending, forfaiting, factoring, issuing letters of credit, and export credit and financing. The process of financing involves multiple parties wherein banks and other financial institutions, including importers, exporters and export credit agencies, manage the transactions between the buyer and the seller. Unlike general finance, there is an addition of a third party in trade finance, which eliminates the risk associated with international trade transactions while streamlining the cash flow and mitigating the chances of supply risk.

Breakup by Finance Type:

Structured Trade Finance

Supply Chain Finance

Traditional Trade Finance

Breakup by Offering:

Letters of Credit

Bill of Lading

Export Factoring

Insurance

Others

Breakup by Service Provider:

Banks

Trade Finance Houses

Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

