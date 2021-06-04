June 2021 Report on Global Headphone Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Headphone market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Headphone market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Headphone industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Headphone Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Headphone market covered in Chapter 4:

Beyerdynamic

Jabra

Philips Electronics Limited, GN

Grado

Harman International Industries Incorporated

KOSS

Plantronics Pty. Limited

AKG

Beats Electronics

Sony Corporation

Bose Corporation

Shure

Samson Technologies

Pioneer

JVC Corporation

Denon

Sennheiser

Audio-Technia Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Headphone market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Wired

Wireless

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Headphone market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Sports Headphones

Gaming Headphones

Business Headphones

Professional Headphones

Ordinary Headphones

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Headphone Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Wired

1.5.3 Wireless

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Headphone Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Sports Headphones

1.6.3 Gaming Headphones

1.6.4 Business Headphones

1.6.5 Professional Headphones

1.6.6 Ordinary Headphones

1.7 Headphone Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Headphone Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Headphone Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Headphone Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Headphone

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Headphone

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Headphone Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Beyerdynamic

4.1.1 Beyerdynamic Basic Information

4.1.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Beyerdynamic Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Beyerdynamic Business Overview

4.2 Jabra

4.2.1 Jabra Basic Information

4.2.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Jabra Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Jabra Business Overview

4.3 Philips Electronics Limited, GN

4.3.1 Philips Electronics Limited, GN Basic Information

4.3.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Philips Electronics Limited, GN Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Philips Electronics Limited, GN Business Overview

4.4 Grado

4.4.1 Grado Basic Information

4.4.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Grado Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Grado Business Overview

4.5 Harman International Industries Incorporated

4.5.1 Harman International Industries Incorporated Basic Information

4.5.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Harman International Industries Incorporated Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Harman International Industries Incorporated Business Overview

4.6 KOSS

4.6.1 KOSS Basic Information

4.6.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 KOSS Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 KOSS Business Overview

4.7 Plantronics Pty. Limited

4.7.1 Plantronics Pty. Limited Basic Information

4.7.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Plantronics Pty. Limited Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Plantronics Pty. Limited Business Overview

4.8 AKG

4.8.1 AKG Basic Information

4.8.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 AKG Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 AKG Business Overview

4.9 Beats Electronics

4.9.1 Beats Electronics Basic Information

4.9.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Beats Electronics Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Beats Electronics Business Overview

4.10 Sony Corporation

4.10.1 Sony Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Sony Corporation Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Sony Corporation Business Overview

4.11 Bose Corporation

4.11.1 Bose Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Bose Corporation Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Bose Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Shure

4.12.1 Shure Basic Information

4.12.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Shure Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Shure Business Overview

4.13 Samson Technologies

4.13.1 Samson Technologies Basic Information

4.13.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Samson Technologies Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Samson Technologies Business Overview

4.14 Pioneer

4.14.1 Pioneer Basic Information

4.14.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Pioneer Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Pioneer Business Overview

4.15 JVC Corporation

4.15.1 JVC Corporation Basic Information

4.15.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 JVC Corporation Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 JVC Corporation Business Overview

4.16 Denon

4.16.1 Denon Basic Information

4.16.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Denon Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Denon Business Overview

4.17 Sennheiser

4.17.1 Sennheiser Basic Information

4.17.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Sennheiser Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Sennheiser Business Overview

4.18 Audio-Technia Corporation

4.18.1 Audio-Technia Corporation Basic Information

4.18.2 Headphone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Audio-Technia Corporation Headphone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Audio-Technia Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Headphone Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Headphone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Headphone Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Headphone Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Headphone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

