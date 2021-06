Power Cables Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Power Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global power cables market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Power cables refer to an assembly of conductors used for the distribution and transmission of electrical energy. These cables involve various components, such as dielectric, arbors, insulation, conductors, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) outer and inner sheaths. Power cables provide precise insulation, current conductivity and protection against mechanical, thermal and environmental damage. As a result, they are widely adopted in permanent wiring within buildings, utility distribution networks, and submarines.

Market Trends:

The global power cables market is primarily being driven by industrialization and urbanization, which is increasing their utilization in novel construction projects. Additionally, the growing establishment of renewable power generation plants is facilitating the demand for power cables. Rapid technological advancements in material sciences, such as the development of improved synthetic insulating compounds, have led to enhanced efficiency and resilience of power cables, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, an increasing number of smart grid installations across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Power Cables Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Prysmian Group

Belden Inc.

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co.

Ltd.

Hengtong Group

KEI Industries

L S Cable and Systems

Leoni AG

Nexans

NKT Holding

Southwire Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TPC Wire

Cable Corp.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Installation:

Overhead

Underground

Submarine Cables

Breakup by Voltage:

High

Medium

Low

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Infrastructure

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Material:

Copper

Aluminum

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

