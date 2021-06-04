Image Recognition Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Image Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global image recognition market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Image recognition is a set of technologies that help to identify various digital images, including logos, objects, places, people, and buildings. It is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision and involves various steps, namely, classification, tagging, detection and segmentation. Image recognition is extensively utilized for performing a wide range of machine-based visual tasks, such as performing image content search, guiding autonomous robots and self-driving vehicles, and labeling the content of meta-tagged images.

Market Trends:

The global image recognition market is majorly being fueled by the increasing application in the workplace environment of various end-use industries, such as healthcare, retail and automotive. The escalating demand for security products and applications embedded with advanced image recognition technologies is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the retail sector is increasingly utilizing image recognition for product placement, shelf identification and satisfying merchandising standards, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Image Recognition Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Attrasoft Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (Qualcomm Incorporated)

Slyce Inc.

Wikitude GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Object Detection

QR/Barcode Recognition

Facial Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Others

Breakup by Application:

Scanning and Imaging

Security and Surveillance

Image Searching

Augmented Reality

Marketing and Advertising

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

