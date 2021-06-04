Polyols Market Report 2021-2026: Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Polyols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global polyols market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Polyols or sugar alcohols are a group of organic compounds that are partly made from sugar, and the other part is made up of alcohol. Theyare naturally found in fruits and vegetables and can also be chemically synthesized in the laboratory. They are generally used as sugar substitutes in various sugar-free and reduced-calorie food and beverages for their functional and health benefits. Polyols have lower calories per gram compared to sugar. As a result, they do not promote tooth decay or interfere with the sugar levels in the blood and cause sudden changes in the glycemic levels.

Market Trends:

The global polyols market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of flexiblefoams in the expanding automotive industry for producing vehicle interiors. In addition to this, the increasing population has resulted in the demand for polyol-based building components used for manufacturing building components, including housing electronics, insulation protective materials, and exterior panels. Besides this, polyols are extensively used to manufacture chewing gum, candy, ice cream, baked goods, fruit spreads, frostings, beverages, yogurt, and tabletop sweeteners. Furthermore, the development of bio-based polyols due to the rising efforts of energy conservation is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Global Polyols Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Mitsui Chemicals

Covestro AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Wanhua Chemical Group

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS AG

Stepan Company

Repsol SA

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Market Breakup by Type:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Market Breakup by Application:

Flexible Polyurethane Foams

Rigid Polyurethane Foams

CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers)

Others

Market Breakup by Industry:

Carpet Backing

Packaging

Furniture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Footwear

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

