Body Armor Market Report 2021, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Body Armor Market Share” Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global body armor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Body armor is a form of protective clothing worn by military personnel to deflect or absorb projectile or melee attacks during combat or defense operations. It is also used by security guards, police officials and civilians to minimize traumatic injuries and avoid threats. Body armor is commonly available in soft and hard variants and includes ballistic vests, helmets, plates, inserts, hand and leg protection gear and shields. They are manufactured using steel, aramid, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) and composite ceramics. They are fitted with adjustable padding to provide enhanced protection, fitting, comfort and mobility to the wearer.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Body Armor Market Trends:

The global body armor market is primarily driven by the increasing cross-border tensions, armed conflicts and regional warfare. This has resulted in an escalating need for military modernization toenhance the survivability of personnel and fight troops. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of lightweight and modular tactical vests and double-sided combat uniforms, are favoring the market growth. These novel variants are manufactured using nanofibers and high-performing ballistic materials to provide enhanced protection, flexibility and operational efficiency to the wearer.

Global Body Armor Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Armored Republic LLC., BAE Systems Plc, Ballistic Body Armor Pty, Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., Hellweg International PTY Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kejo Limited Company, Pacific Safety Products Inc, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Safariland LLC. (Maui Acquisition Corp.), The 3M Company and U.S. Armor Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, type, level, material and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Soft Armors Plates and Inserts Shields

Hard Armors Plates and Inserts Shields

Helmets

Others

Breakup by Type:

Covert

Overt

Breakup by Level:

Level II

Level IIA

Level III

Level IIIA

Level IV

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

Aramid

Composite Ceramic Aluminium Oxide Boron Carbide Silicon Carbide Others

Others

Breakup by Application:

Military

Civil

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

