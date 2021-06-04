Stem Cell Banking Market Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Stem cell banking refers to the collection and preservation of stems cells to utilize them for future use. Placenta, umbilical cord, amniotic fluid, bone marrow and adipose tissue are a few of the common sources of stem cells. These cells can be frozen for decades and used to produce platelets, red blood cells (RBCs) and white blood cells (WBCs). A stem cell transplant takes place by injecting healthy stem cells to the damaged, diseased or malfunctioning cells or tissues present in the body. They are extensively used to treat various life-threatening diseases and genetic disorders including thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, leukemia, sarcoma, diabetes and lymphoma.
Stem Cell Banking Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the stem cell banking market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the stem cell banking market on the basis of product type, service type, bank type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Adult Stem Cells
- Human Embryonic Cells
- IPS Cells
Breakup by Service Type:
- Sample Preservation and Storage
- Sample Analysis
- Sample Processing
- Sample Collection and Transportation
Breakup by Bank Type:
- Private
- Public
Breakup by Utilization:
- Used
- Unused
Breakup by Application:
- Personalized Banking Applications
- Research Applications
- Clinical Applications
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stem-cell-banking-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
