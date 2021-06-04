June 2021 Report on Global Two-Factor Authentication Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Two-Factor Authentication is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Two-Factor Authentication, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Two-Factor Authentication industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
SecurEnvoy
RSA Security
Entrust
Protectimus Solutions
Gemalto
SecureAuth
PointSharp
Fortinet
Yubico
SecurStar
Mi-Token
i-Sprint
HID Global
Authentify
Symantec
Authenex
Meontrust
Deepnet Security
Authy
ID Control
VASCO Data Security International
DynaPass
By Type:
Hardware OTP authentication
Smart card-based authentication
Phone-based authentication
Biometrics
By Application:
BFSI
PCI
Government
Healthcare
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Two-Factor Authentication Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hardware OTP authentication
1.2.2 Smart card-based authentication
1.2.3 Phone-based authentication
1.2.4 Biometrics
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 BFSI
1.3.2 PCI
1.3.3 Government
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Two-Factor Authentication Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Two-Factor Authentication Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Two-Factor Authentication Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Two-Factor Authentication Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Two-Factor Authentication Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Two-Factor Authentication (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Two-Factor Authentication Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Two-Factor Authentication Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Two-Factor Authentication (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Two-Factor Authentication Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Two-Factor Authentication Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Two-Factor Authentication (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Two-Factor Authentication Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Two-Factor Authentication Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
…continued
