Textile Recycling Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global textile recycling market reached a value of around US$ 5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Textile recycling refers to the process of reusing and reprocessing old clothes, clothing scraps and other fibrous materials. Discarded pieces of clothing, including used dresses, carpets, sheets, curtains, towels and covers, are sorted depending upon their condition and are then reprocessed to form new and usable textile products. This method of recycling is widely gaining prominence across the globe, owing to the economic and environmental benefits associated with it. Apart from this, the recycling process minimizes land and water pollution, reduces the use of virgin fibers and lessens the demand for chemical dyes. Consequently, recycled textiles find vast applications in the apparel, retail, construction, automotive and home furnishing sectors.

Textile Recycling Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Textile Recycling Market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

