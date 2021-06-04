Textile Recycling Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global textile recycling market reached a value of around US$ 5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Textile recycling refers to the process of reusing and reprocessing old clothes, clothing scraps and other fibrous materials. Discarded pieces of clothing, including used dresses, carpets, sheets, curtains, towels and covers, are sorted depending upon their condition and are then reprocessed to form new and usable textile products. This method of recycling is widely gaining prominence across the globe, owing to the economic and environmental benefits associated with it. Apart from this, the recycling process minimizes land and water pollution, reduces the use of virgin fibers and lessens the demand for chemical dyes. Consequently, recycled textiles find vast applications in the apparel, retail, construction, automotive and home furnishing sectors.
Textile Recycling Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Textile Recycling Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Anandi Enterprises
- American Textile Recycling
- Boer Group Recycling Solutions
- I: Collect
- Infinited Fiber Company
- Patagonia
- Prokotex
- Pure Waste Textiles
- Retex Textiles Inc.
- Unifi Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Textile Recycling Market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Cotton Recycling
- Wool Recycling
- Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling
- Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling
- Others
Breakup by Textile Waste:
- Pre-consumer Textile
- Post-consumer Textile
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online Channel
- Retail & Departmental Stores
Breakup by End Use:
- Apparel
- Industrial
- Home Furnishings
- Non-woven
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
