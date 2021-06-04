Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market to reach a volume of 766.4 Kilotons by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/starch-blended-biodegradable-polymers-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Starch blended biodegradable polymers are produced by processing starch, low-density polyethylene and ethylene-acrylic acid copolymer (EAA) in a mixture of water and glycerin. These polymers are produced via the process of physical blending or chemical modification. They are crystalline in nature and can be broken down into natural by-products, such as water, biomass, gases (CO2 and N2), and inorganic salts, upon the completion of their intended purpose. They are characterized by the biodegradable nature of starch and the physical properties of synthetic polymers. These eco-friendly polymers are also available at affordable prices due to which they are widely replacing petrochemical- and synthetic-based polymers across numerous industry verticals.

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the starch blended biodegradable polymer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Novamont S.p.A.

Rodenberg

Wuhan Huali

Nihon Cornstarch Corporation

Plantic Technologies

DuPont

BASF

Lactel Absorbable Polymers

Balson Industries

Tryeco

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the starch blended biodegradable polymer market on the basis of key regions, polymer type and end-use.

Breakup by Key Regions:

Western Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Others

Breakup by Polymer Type:

Biodegradable Starch

Durable Starch

Breakup by End Use:

Flexible Packaging

Agriculture and Horticulture

Rigid Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/starch-blended-biodegradable-polymers-technical-material-market-report

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Neurological Biomarkers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neurological-biomarkers-market

Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-biodiesel-market

North America Biomass Gasification Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-biomass-gasification-market

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pe-pipes-market

UAE Electric Motor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-electric-motor-market

UAE LED Lights Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-lights-market-uae

Low Voltage Cable Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market

Medical Textiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-textiles-market

Warship and Naval Vessels Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/warship-naval-vessels-market

Urea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/urea-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800