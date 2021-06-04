Radio Advertising Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Global Radio Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2021-2026’’ the global radio advertising market was valued at US$ 38.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Radio advertising represents one of the cheapest modes of advertising as only audio content is broadcasted with no expense involved in creating complex and eye-catching advertisements, thereby, bringing down the overall cost. Apart from this, even in the middle of tough competition from other modes of media advertising, radio advertising still bears potential to keep a firm hold in the market.
Radio Advertising Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the radio advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- WPP PLC
- Omnicom Group Inc.
- Publicis Groupe
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
- Dentsu Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the radio advertising market on the basis of type and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Traditional Radio Advertising
- Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising
- Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising
- Satellite Radio Advertising
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- urope, Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
