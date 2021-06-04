Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Passenger Car Motor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global passenger car motor oil market reached a volume of 8,642 Kilotons in 2020. Passenger car motor oil, also known as PCMO, is produced by combining base oils, including additives like viscosity index improvers, detergents, and dispersants. They are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons that aid in lubricating the internal combustion engines (ICE). These oils help in improving the fuel efficiency and reducing the friction between the moving metallic parts of the engine, thereby preventing any damage to the vehicle and decreasing repair and maintenance costs. In addition to this, PCMO prevents the accumulation of deposits, which reduces the chances of rust and corrosion in the vehicle.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Trends:

Growing population and inflating income levels of the middle-class population are some of the major factors which have increased the demand for passenger vehicles, in turn, driving the market growth. Moreover, proliferating e-commerce and construction industries in developing countries like China and India has also increased the demand for LCVs, which is bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, high-quality motor oils are gaining immense popularity in countries with a cold climate as they offer better mileage, performance, and efficiency even in freezing temperatures. Passenger car motor oil also reduces the startup lead time for passenger vehicles, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the market. Furthermore, the development of synthetic engine oils is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the industry. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Viscosity Grade and Type.

Market Breakup by Viscosity Grade:

Multi Grade

Mono Grade

Market Breakup by Type:

Full Synthetic

Synthetic Blend

Conventional

High Mileage

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

