Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Research Report | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global automotive refinish coatings market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019 expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Automotive refinish coatings are used on automobiles for decoration and protection purposes. They are utilized for the regular maintenance and servicing of a car. There are different types of refinish coatings, which include primer, putty, and top and base coat. Refinish coatings are used to enhance the look and durability of the vehicles and protect them from damages due to harsh temperatures and UV radiation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Trends

Rapid advancements in the automotive industry are majorly fueling the global automotive refinish coatings market growth. The escalating demand for luxury vehicles, which require regular maintenance and finishing, is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, increasing incidences of road accidents and collisions have resulted in the rising demand for repair and maintenance activities, which is positively affecting the market growth. Other factors, such as the development of environment-friendly refinish coatings, and increasing disposable income of consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/propylene-glycol-technical-material-market-report-2/requestsample

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, resin type, product type, technology and vehicle type.

Breakup by Resin Type:

Polyurethanes

Alkyd

Acrylic

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Primer

Basecoat

Activator

Filler

Topcoat

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

UV-cured

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/32jQOwZ

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800