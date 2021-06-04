Tannin Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Tannin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Tannin Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Tannin, or tannic acid, stands for a naturally occurring water-soluble compound present in the leaves, roots, seeds, seeds, barks, and stems of the plants. It is also found in several nuts, spices, legumes, herbs, and fruits, such as cranberries, blueberries, grapes, strawberries, and oranges. Tannin is a rich source of polyphenols and antioxidants. It generally exists in hydrolysable, non-hydrolysable, and phlorotannin forms that bind well with alkaloids, proteins, and amino acids. Tannin is widely adopted across several industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, leather tanning, adhesives, cosmetics, animal nutrition, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tannin-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global tannin market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of additives in coffee, tea, beer, wine, etc. Moreover, the expanding automobile sector, along with widespread adoption of tannin to manufacture leather-based automobiles upholsteries is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumer preferences for leather-based bags, footwear, and apparel, is further catalyzing the demand for tannin. Additionally, several innovations, such as the production of plant-based tannin extracts, are also bolstering the market growth. Numerous other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, and the utilization of tannin for the manufacturing of tannin-based pharmaceutical products, are anticipated to further drive the global market in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hT88C1

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Ever s.r.l.

Forestal Mimosa Limited

Jyoti Dye Chem Agency

Laffort SA

A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V. (Ajinomoto Co. Inc.)

Tanac S.A., Tanin Sevnica d.d.

Tannin Corporation

UCL Company (Pty) Ltd.

Ulrich GmbH

Tannin Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Source, Product and Application.

Breakup by Source:

Plants

Brown Algae

Breakup by Product:

Hydrolysable Tannins

Condensed Tannins

Phlorotannins

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Leather Tanning

Wood Adhesives

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800