North America Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america pharmaceutical contract packaging market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging includes third-party packaging services, facilities, and equipment that are offered for pharmaceutical products. Some of the commonly used packaging products comprise of bottles, packets, pouches, sachets, stick packs, folding cartons, jars, etc. Pharmaceutical contract packaging aid in warehousing, barcoding, supply chain management, regulated production, designing, prototyping, and fabrication of pharmaceutical products.

In North America, the expanding pharmaceutical sector, along with the wide availability of over-the-counter and prescribed drugs, is augmenting the market for pharmaceutical contract packaging. Moreover, several healthcare facilities are adopting pharmaceutical contract packaging for providing essential services like assembling, secondary packaging, and labeling of pre-filled syringes, vials, and auto-injectors. Besides this, the implementation of stringent regulations by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for safe drug packaging is also propelling the market growth in the region. In the coming years, the emergence of smart packaging solutions, such as smart labels, will continue to drive the North America market for pharmaceutical contract packaging.

North America Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america pharmaceutical contract packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america pharmaceutical contract packaging market on the basis of industry, type, Packaging and country.

Breakup by Industry:

Small Molecule

Biopharmaceutical

Vaccine

Breakup by Type:

Sterile

Non-Sterile

Breakup by Packaging:

Plastic Bottles

Caps and Closures

Blister Packs

Prefilled Syringes

Parenteral Vials and Ampoules

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

