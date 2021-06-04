Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Overview, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Nonwoven industrial membranes are sheets or web structures utilized in the process of separation and water steam recovery. They are chemically, mechanically, or thermally bonded together with the help of filaments or entangling fibers. Some of the commonly used nonwoven industrial membranes include tubular, plate and frame, hollow fiber, and spiral wound. These membranes offer high durability, minimized costs, better adaptability, enhanced affordability, etc. They find numerous applications across several industries, pharmaceuticals, chemical, wastewater treatment, food and beverages, etc.

Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of nonwoven industrial membranes in wastewater treatment solutions is primarily driving the market growth. These membranes play an important role in treating and filtering wastewater by separating various components of fluid to produce potable water. Numerous other factors, such as the widespread adoption of nonwoven membranes for ensuring the safety and hygiene of food items, the stringent government regulations on the reduction of carbon footprints, and the rising demand for air filters across various industries, are expected to further contribute to the global market for nonwoven industrial membranes over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Schouw & Co.)

Fitesa S/A (Petropar SA)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Glatfelter Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Toray Industries Inc

Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Module and Application.

Market Breakup by Module:

Plate and Frame

Spiral Wound

Hollow Fiber

Tubular

Market Breakup by Application:

Wastewater Treatment

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Biochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

