Companion Diagnostics Market 2020-2025: Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Leading Companies, Share and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Companion Diagnostics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global companion diagnostics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Companion diagnostics are a range of tests that help to match a patient to a particular therapy or drug. These tests are performed through an in-vitro medical device that offers essential information for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. These tests help in diagnosing different categories of diseases, including infectious, neurological, and cardiovascular diseases. Consequently, companion diagnostics are extensively utilized by laboratories, pharmaceuticals, and research institutes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market Trends:

The rising demand for personalized medicine across the globe is majorly driving the companion diagnostics market growth. The rising awareness regarding the discovery of new biomarkers for diverse medical conditions are further contributing to the market growth. In line with this, an increasing numbercases of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) due to the lack of efficacy of treatment methods are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, rising research and development (R&D) activities for the development of novel diagnostic tests for chronic diseases are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Companion diagnostic Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Myriad Genetics Inc., Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product & services, technology, indication and end-user.

Breakup by Product & Service:

Assays, Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In-situ Hybridization (ISH)

Real-time PCR (RT-PCR)

Gene Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Indication:

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Reference Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

