Application Processor Market Research Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Outlook and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Application Processor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global application processor market reached a value of US$ 31.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global application processor market to reach a value of US$ 41.70 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2021-2026. Application processors refer to the system on a chip (SoC) processors which are utilized for supporting the applications running on a mobile operating system. These processors may or may not be independent of other processors present in the mobile device. They offer a self-contained operating environment that assists in the delivery of all system capabilities. They are also required to support applications which may include graphics processing, along with memory and multimedia management. Several applications, with the help of these processors, can be easily run on various operating system environments, including iOS, Android, or Windows CE.

Global Application Processor Market Trends:

Owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing penetration of the Internet, smartphones and related devices have emerged as an integral part of the modern-day lifestyle. This, along with the increase in the number of tech-savvy consumers and rising disposable incomes, is one of the primary factors driving the mobile application processor market. Furthermore, the rising consumer expenditure capacity has resulted in an increased demand for variants with high-end graphics, which has propelled the sales of advanced application processors. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the market, especially in the graphics processing unit (GPU), is another factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, Qualcomm, an American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, is investing significantly to develop advanced processor variants to offer an efficiently connected, intelligent and interactive experience.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Some of the top key players include in market are:

Qualcomm Incorporated Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc. Samsung Electronics Xiaomi Corporation HiSilicon Technologies Co. Ltd. Spreadtrum Communications, Inc. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated Nvidia Corporation Toshiba Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. LG Electronics Inc., Garmin Ltd.

Market Breakup by Device Type:

Mobile Phones PC Tablets and E-Readers Smart Wearables Automotive ADAS and Infotainment Devices

Market Breakup by Core Type:

Octa-Core Hexa-Core Quad-Core Dual-Core Single-Core

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific North America Europe Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

