Smart TV Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 202.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart TV market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026). Smart televisions (TVs) are new generation TVs that are integrated with the internet and Web 2.0 features. They can connect to various input devices wirelessly to enhance usability and offer an interactive experience to the users. These devices are utilized to stream over-the-top (OTT) media services, such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, that offer a vast online library of movies, documentaries and TV shows. Apart from this, various free media platforms, including Vimeo and YouTube, as well as social media sites, such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, can be accessed through these TVs. Nowadays, manufacturers are also integrating gesture and voice recognition features, like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, in advanced smart TV models to expand their consumer base.

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by improving purchasing power and living standards of consumers across the globe. Consequently, there has been a rise in the sales of smart TV sets that support a wide range of applications. They also provide various entertainment options, ranging from streaming online video content to playing games and checking social media, which, in turn, is contributing significantly to the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in extensive research and development (R&D) activities for introducing advanced product variants. For instance, Samsung, the South Korea-based multinational corporation, launched the world’s first QLED 8K TV, which is projected to be a breakthrough innovation in the ultra-premium TV sets and home entertainment segment.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vizio Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TCL Corporation

Insignia Systems, Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Breakup by Resolution Type:

4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

Flat

Curved

Breakup by Technology:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

