Smart Bathroom Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 4.46 in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart bathroom market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Smart bathrooms consist of automated sanitary systems which are operated through smartphones and related devices. These bathrooms are equipped with several advanced and eco-friendly solutions, including touchless dispensers, automated doors, digital faucets, app-controlled lights, voice-activated speakers and automatic hand-dryers. Ease of handling, enhanced convenience, and increased energy efficiency are some of the key benefits offered by these bathrooms, owing to which they are increasingly being incorporated in both the commercial and residential construction projects.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market/requestsample

Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:

Growing environmental consciousness, coupled with rising disposable income and changing lifestyles, is one of the key factors driving the market. With the emerging trend of smart cities and a transformed perception of personal hygiene, which is encouraging the concept of touchless operation and functionality, the demand for smart bathrooms is experiencing a significant rise. Furthermore, these solutions aid in creating a flexible environment, especially for the elderly and disabled users, who otherwise may face challenges in the conventionally designed bathroom space and its operations. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturers, which are facilitating the launch of various technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, PerfectFill by Kohler enables users to auto-fill a bathtub to their desired depth and temperature, wherein both the autofill and auto-drain function can be controlled through a voice assistant such as Alexa or the Kohler Konnect app.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2SbwRH4

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Duravit

Jaquar

Kohler

LIXIL Group

TOTO

American Standard Brands

Bradley Corporation

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Cleveland Faucet Group

Delta Faucet Company

Grohe

Jacuzzi

Novellini

Pfister

Roca Saniatrio

Sloan Valve

Breakup by Product:

Touchless Faucets

Smart Toilets

Touchless Soap Dispenser

Touchless Cisterns

Hand Dryers

Smart Windows

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Non-Residential

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group