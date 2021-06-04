Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global dimethyl ether (DME) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dimethyl ether (DME) market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026. Dimethyl Ether (DME) refers to a colorless and odorless organic compound that acts as an alternative for energy fuels in compression ignition diesel engines. Also known as methoxy methane, it is a renewable, non-toxic, and clean-burning fuel with a high cetane value. Dimethyl ether can be artificially produced from various materials, such as biomass, coal, gas, heavy oil, etc. It is primarily used as a substitute for propane in liquified petroleum gas (LPG), transportation fuel, and power plant fuel. Dimethyl ether is also extensively used in the chemical industry as an aerosol propellant.

Rapid industrialization and substantial growth in the automotive industry primarily drive the global market for dimethyl ether. Moreover, rising consumer environmental concerns are also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, several automobile manufacturers are substituting conventional transportation fuels, such as diesel, petrol, and LPG, with cleaner fuels with a higher ignition value and lower carbon emissions levels. Additionally, the extensive utilization of DME as an aerosol propellant in the manufacturing of paints, pharmaceuticals, coatings, and personal care products, such as hair sprays, and perfumes also augments the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Belle Chemical LLC (Cornerstone Chemical Company)

Chinese Energy Holdings Limited

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Grillo-Werke AG

Korea Gas Corp

Mitsubishi Corporation

Oberon Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Chemours Company

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Breakup by Raw Material:

Methanol

Coal

Natural Gas

Bio-Based

Others

Breakup by Application:

Fuel

Aerosol Propellent

LPG Blending

Chemical Feedstock

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Power Generation

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

