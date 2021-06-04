Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global indium tin oxide (ITO) market witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Indium tin oxide (ITO) refers to a transparent and colorless solid that consists of tin oxide and indium oxide. It is deposited as a thin film on glass or clear plastic and functions as a transparent electrical conductor in a diverse range of electronic devices. Commonly obtained by the process of electron beam evaporation or sputter deposition, it is characterized by ultraviolet resistance, colorfastness and electromagnetic induction shielding. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the manufacturing of touch panels, gas sensors, liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), photovoltaic cells, heat reflective coatings, field emission displays and plasma displays.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indium-tin-oxide-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the consumer electronics sector. There has been a considerable rise in the uptake of smart devices, such as tablets, smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, across the globe. Since ITO is extensively utilized as an essential component in the manufacturing of screens and touch panels in these devices, this is expected to providing an impetus to the market growth. This is further supported by the increasing proliferation of high-speed internet connection, inflating disposable income levels of the masses and their improving living standards. The market is also driven by the rising utilization of ITO by the automotive sector for the production of smart vehicles that are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, the governments of several countries are undertaking favorable initiatives to promote the adoption of solar panels and thin-film photovoltaic (PV) cells. ITO forms an indispensable component in the production of these cells and panels as its usage offers a higher light absorption rate at cost-efficient prices. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key manufacturers to minimize the production costs of ITO are expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3bDQGgS

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

American Elements

Densitron Technologies

EFUN Technology

Umicore

Indium Corporation

Keeling & Walker Ltd

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Samsung Corning Precision Material

Sollensys

Tosoh Corporation

Touch International Inc

Breakup by Technology:

Sputtering

Vacuum Evaporation

Chemical Vapour Deposition

Spray Pyrolysis

Others

Breakup by Application:

Electrochromic Displays and LCDs

Touch Panels

Photovoltaics

Transparent Electrodes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group