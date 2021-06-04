Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Size, Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Sugar-Free Confectionery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Sugar-Free Confectionery market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A sugar-free confectionery are generally made up of artificial or natural sweeteners as a sugar substitutes. These sweeteners are consumed in a smaller quantity than regular white sugar for providing a sweet taste with reduced carbohydrates, calories, and glycemic response.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

A significant increase in the number of individuals suffering from diabetes and obesity is contributing to the global sugar-free confectionery market. Moreover, as natural sugar substitutes decrease the risk of decay and erosion of teeth, the growing focus on maintaining oral health is catalyzing the demand for sugar-free confectionery. Besides this, the increasing consumer preferences for consuming reduced-calorie and sugar-free food products for managing weight are positively influencing the market. Furthermore, several leading players are offering organic and innovative flavors to cater to diversified consumer needs and preferences. Additionally, the introduction of functional sugar-free confectionery items will continue to further propel the global market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abdallah Candies Inc.

Asher’s Chocolate Co.

Diabetic Candy.com LLC

Ferrero SpA

Lily’s Sweets LLC

Nestlé S.A.

ROY Chocolatier

Russell Stover Chocolates LLC

See’s Candy Shops Inc.

Sugarless Confectionery

The Hershey Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Product:

Sweet and Candy Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Convenience and Drug Stores

Online and D2C

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

