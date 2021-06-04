Retail Analytics Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Challenges, and Forecast – IMARC Group

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Retail Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global retail analytics market size reached US$ 4.10 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.60% during 2021-2026. Retail analytics refers to different techniques that help organizations identify customer behavior. It provides insights into sales, inventory levels, customer, and supply chain movements by combining data from different areas. In recent years, retail analytics has gained prominence as it empowers businesses and retailers by building mechanisms for learning and feedback, streamlining internal processes and identifying new revenue-generating opportunities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-analytics-market/requestsample

Global Retail Analytics Market Trends:

The global retail analytics market is primarily driven by the emerging e-commerce industry. A significant rise in online shopping has encouraged these platforms to adopt retail analytics solutions to assess consumer behavior, growing demand for products and availability of logistics services. Besides this, rapid digitization and the growing awareness regarding this technology have enabled several leading companies in the retail sector to opt for advanced analytics solutions. For instance, Gap Inc. has employed Retail Merchandising Foundation Cloud Service (RMFCS) offered by Oracle Corporation to generate new insights and make better and more effective decisions. Some of the other factors, such as the emergence of big data and predictive analytical models, the growing influence of social media, and the rising penetration of smartphones, are significantly impacting the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3woozdz

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)

Adobe Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Flir Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

SAP SE,

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

Tibco Software Inc.

Breakup by Function:

Customer Management

In-store Operation

Strategy and Planning

Supply Chain Management

Marketing and Merchandizing

Others

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group