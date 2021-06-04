Caustic Soda Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global caustic soda market reached a volume of 80.7 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global caustic soda market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Caustic soda is an inorganic compound comprising sodium cations and hydroxide anions. Also known as sodium hydroxide, it is an odorless and non-flammable white solid that is commercially available as pellets, aqueous solutions of different concentrations, granules, and flakes. Due to its corrosive nature, it can generate heat and also ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water. Caustic soda is primarily used as a raw material across various industries, such as water treatment, chemical, automotive, food and beverages, etc.
Market Trends:
Caustic soda is one the most preferred chemical compounds used to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water as it is affordable and readily available, which primarily drives the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding applications of caustic soda in textile and paper recycling for separating ink from fibers is also augmenting the product demand. Additionally, caustic soda is used to extract alumina, one of the most common aluminum oxides, from naturally occurring minerals which will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Olin Corporation
- Tata Chemicals Limited
- Solvay SA
- FMC Corporation
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Ineos Group Limited
- PPG Industries
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tosoh Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Nirma Limited
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- Covestro
- DowDuPont
Breakup by Product Type:
- Lye
- Flake
- Others
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
- Membrane Cell
- Diaphragm Cell
- Others
Breakup by Grade:
- Reagent Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Alumina
- Inorganic Chemicals
- Organic Chemicals
- Food, Pulp and Paper
- Soap and Detergents
- Textiles
- Water Treatment
- Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
