Caustic Soda Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global caustic soda market reached a volume of 80.7 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global caustic soda market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Caustic soda is an inorganic compound comprising sodium cations and hydroxide anions. Also known as sodium hydroxide, it is an odorless and non-flammable white solid that is commercially available as pellets, aqueous solutions of different concentrations, granules, and flakes. Due to its corrosive nature, it can generate heat and also ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water. Caustic soda is primarily used as a raw material across various industries, such as water treatment, chemical, automotive, food and beverages, etc.

Market Trends:

Caustic soda is one the most preferred chemical compounds used to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water as it is affordable and readily available, which primarily drives the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding applications of caustic soda in textile and paper recycling for separating ink from fibers is also augmenting the product demand. Additionally, caustic soda is used to extract alumina, one of the most common aluminum oxides, from naturally occurring minerals which will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

The DOW Chemical Company

Olin Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

Solvay SA

FMC Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

PPG Industries

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Nirma Limited

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Covestro

DowDuPont

Breakup by Product Type:

Lye

Flake

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alumina

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Food, Pulp and Paper

Soap and Detergents

Textiles

Water Treatment

Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

Others

