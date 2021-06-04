Ball Valves Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast To 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ball Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global ball valves market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Ball valves are quarter-turn valves consisting of hollow, perforated, and pivoting balls that are generally used for pressure and flow control and for shutting off liquids and gases. These valves are open when the hole is in the flow line and are shut when the hole is rotated by the handle of the valve at ninety degrees. They are durable, reliable, and can perform many cycles even after a long period of disuse.
The global ball valves market is primarily driven by their growing applications across the oil and gas, waste and wastewater, chemical, energy and power, and building and construction industries. These valves are also used in oxygen therapy devices and blood analyzers in hospitals and other healthcare centers. Besides this, manufacturers are utilizing 3D printing technologies for producing cost-effective and durable ball valves. Moreover, the development of smart cities and nuclear power plants due to rapid industrialization and the emergence of the internet of things (IoT) are expected to positively impact the market in the near future. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ball valves market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Aalberts N.V.
- Alfa Laval
- Schlumberger Limited
- The Crane Company
- The Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Dwyer Instruments Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- The Flowserve Corporation
- IMI Plc
- KITZ Corporation
- Niuwei Group Co. Ltd.
- Velan Inc.
Ball Valves Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Material:
- Stainless Steel
- Cast Iron
- Alloy Based
- Others
Breakup by Valve Type:
- Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves
- Floating Ball Valves
- Rising Stem Ball Valves
Breakup by Size:
- Up To 1”
- 1-6”
- 6-25”
- 25-50”
- 50” and Larger
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Oil & Gas
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Energy & Power
- Food & Beverages
- Chemicals
- Building & Construction
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceuticals Metals & Mining
- Agriculture
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
