Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2028

Growing adoption of Point-of-care testing services and introduction of home healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth

Market size: USD 6.01 Billion 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends: Advancements in diagnostic technology

The global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market report published by Reports and Data is an investigative report providing a comprehensive study of the global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market with regards to market share, market size, market analysis, industry revenue, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report highlights the competitive landscape of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market with focus on company overview, business expansion plans, analysis of top companies, annual sales, and other market projections.

The report offers key insights into the market landscape to assist the stakeholders and clients formulate fruitful investment strategies. The report also analyzes the factors and initiatives contributing to the market growth. The report analyzes the macro and micro economic factors affecting the market growth. It offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market along with key collaborations and partnerships between key players of the market. The report investigates key aspects such as financial standing, research and development, product offerings, current deals, investments, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.

Key market players analyzed in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ZeptoMetrix Inc, InBios International Inc, Abbott, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, Coris Bioconcept SPRL, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, and Oscar Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

The report further segments the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market on the basis of key product types, end-users, and applications. It provides details about the segments expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The report also discusses the key factors influencing the growth of the key segments.

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Dengue

Chikungunya

Rabies

Leprosy

Buruli Ulcer

Yaws

Lymphatic Filariasis

Taeniasis/Cysticercosis

Foodborne Trematodiases

Echinococcosis

Chagas Disease (American Trypanosomiasis)

Dracunculiasis

African Trypanosomiasis

Soil-transmitted Helminth Infections

Onchocerciasis

Schistosomiasis

Scabies and Other Ectoparasites

Snakebite Envenoming

Leishmaniasis

Diagnostic Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Conventional Method

Molecular/Modern Method

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Centralized Service

POC (Point-of-care) Service

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to assess the market growth in the forecast period. The major geographical regions included in the study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, import/export, current and emerging trends, market revenue, market share, industrial chain analysis, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

