Ferromanganese Market (2021-2026): Global Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Ferromanganese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Ferromanganese Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Ferromanganese refers to an iron alloy consisting of high percentages of manganese. It is produced with carbothermal reduction using coke and coal in the blast or submerged arc furnaces. Ferromanganese is widely utilized as a deoxidizer and desulfurized to produce steel and iron. It exhibits high tensile strength, durability, heat resistance and antioxidant properties. Ferromanganese finds widespread applications across various industries, such as automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, etc.

Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, along with the escalating demand for stainless steel across several industries, is significantly driving the global ferromanganese market. Ferromanganese is broadly used as a substitute for nickel in the production of stainless steel with improved workability and toughness to abrasion. Additionally, the rising demand for low carbon ferromanganese in the welding industry is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of high and medium carbon ferromanganese as heat-resistant antioxidant and desulphurizing agents in metallurgy and chemical industries is further bolstering the product demand. Various other factors, including continuous innovations in the manufacturing, processing and refining processes of ferromanganese, along with the extensive infrastructural developments, are expected to further propel the global market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

China Minmetals Group Co. Ltd.

Eramet Group

Eurasian Resources Group

Ferroglobe (Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.)

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited

Jiaocheng Yiwang Ferroalloy Co Ltd.

OM Holdings Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Vale S.A

Ferromanganese Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Grade and Application.

Market Breakup by Grade:

High Carbon Ferromanganese

Refined Ferromanganese

Market Breakup by Application:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Cast Iron

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

