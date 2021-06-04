Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) Market : Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/bus-rapid-transit-systems-market/requestsample

Bus rapid transit (BRT) system stands for a transport solution that offers efficient and cost-effective urban transit services. It focuses on the integrative development of a city by providing smart public transit systems, fare collection systems, terminals, public information systems, foot over bridges, automated lanes, crossing signals, railings and stations, etc. BRT system also offers road markings and signages that can be used by children, senior citizens, wheel-chair bound, and visually impaired individuals.

Rapid urbanization, especially across developing countries, has led to the adoption of advanced transportation systems. Moreover, the growing investments in the upgradation of the existing transit systems to facilitate safe and wide corridors for pedestrians, motor vehicles and cyclists, are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, governments across various nations are emphasizing on improving road safety by managing traffic congestion and mitigating the risks of fatalities, accidents, and injuries, thereby bolstering the adoption of BRT systems. Besides this, the rising environmental concerns towards high air pollution levels have led to the introduction of battery-powered buses with high energy efficiency and nominal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. All of the aforementioned factors will continue to propel the market for BRT systems in the coming years.

Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AB Volvo

Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group)

BYD Company Limited

Cubic Corporation

Daimler AG

MAN SE (Volkswagen AG)

Marcopolo S.A.

Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group)

Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market on the basis of bus type, system type, fuel type and region.

Breakup by Bus Type:

Standard

Articulated

Others

Breakup by System Type:

Open BRT System

Closed BRT System

Hybrid BRT System

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bus-rapid-transit-systems-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radiation-hardened-electronics-market

Digital Holography Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-holography-market

United States Digital OOH Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-digital-ooh-advertising-market

India Digital OOH Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-digital-ooh-advertising-market

Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-digital-ooh-advertising-market

Europe Digital OOH Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-digital-ooh-advertising-market

360-Degree Camera Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/360-degree-camera-market

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/net-zero-energy-buildings-market

Indian Smart Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-smart-lighting-market

Global Radio Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radio-advertising-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800