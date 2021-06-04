Asia Pacific Lobster Market Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis and Growth by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Lobster Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the asia pacific lobster market is currently witnessing moderate growth and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Lobster refers to a type of marine crustaceans that are represented by a long cylindrical body, stalked eyes, muscular tail, and five pairs of jointed legs. Being greenish-brown in color, it is covered with a chitinous exoskeleton which turns bright red upon cooking. Lobsters contain a high amount of copper, zinc, phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobsters offers numerous health benefits in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, improving cognition, etc.

In the APAC region, the rising consumer health consciousness has led to the growing shift from high-calorie food items towards a protein-rich diet, including lobsters. Moreover, the increasing consumer inclination towards seafood products, coupled with the easy availability of frozen, canned, and vacuum-packed variants, is further augmenting the market growth in the region. Apart from this, the rising penetration of cross-continental food trends and growing consumption of lobsters in exotic cuisines is also bolstering the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, a significant growth in the hospitality sector has led to a rising demand for lobsters across restaurants and hotels, which will further continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Lobster Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the asia pacific lobster market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the asia pacific lobster market on the basis of species, weight, product type, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Species:

American Lobster

Spiny Lobster

Rock Lobster

European Lobster

Breakup by Weight:

5 – 0.75 lbs

76 – 3.0 lbs

Over 3 lbs

Breakup by Product Type:

Whole Lobster

Lobster Tail

Lobster Meat

Lobster Claw

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Food Service

Retail

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

