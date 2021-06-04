Acetic Acid Manufacturing Plant Project Report, Industry Trends, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026

Syndicated Analytics latest report titled “Acetic Acid Project Report: Industry Trends, Project Report, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026” covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success, and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs, and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up an acetic acid manufacturing plant. The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the acetic acid industry in any manner.

Acetic Acid (CH3COOH) refers to a synthetic carboxylic acid that possesses antifungal and antibacterial properties. It occurs as a colorless, transparent, and organic liquid with a pungent smell similar to that of household vinegar. Acetic acid is commonly used as a solvent in the production of other chemical products, such as ester, vinegar, acetic anhydride, and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM). It is also utilized in the pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries.

The growth of the global acetic acid market can be accredited to the rising demand for coatings, sealants, greases, and polyesters in various industries, such as automobiles, packaging, electronics, and textiles. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of ester solvents in the paints and coatings industry is further supporting the market growth. Moreover, leading players are developing new separation techniques to improve the production efficiency of acetic acid, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

The project report on acetic acid covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

