Customer Data Platform Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact, Global Upcoming Business Opportunities, Top Participants, Industry Trends, Analysis Report By 2025

“The global customer data platform size to grow at a CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period

The Customer Data Platform (CDP) market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during the forecast period. The major growth factors of the CDP include increasing spending on marketing and advertising activities by enterprises, changing landscape of customer intelligence, and proliferation of customer channels.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The CDP market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are consulting services and support and maintenance. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of CDP, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training due to technical complexities.

Travel and hospitality industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The CDP market by industry vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, government, and theirs (government, automobile, and education).The travel and hospitality segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Organizations are adopting CDP solutions to understand customer behavior and design better campaigns to give a personalized experience to their customers.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as India, China and Japan;growing digitalization; increasing adoption of advanced big data and analytics technologies;and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the CDP.

By Company: Tier I:38%, Tier II: 41%, and Tier III:21%

The report includes the study of the key players offering data lake solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global CDP market. The major vendors are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), SAS (US), Teradata (US), Nice (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Zylotech (US), BlueVenn (UK), CaliberMind (US), Celebrus (UK), Tealium (US), AgilOne (US), BlueConic (US), Lytics (US), IgnitionOne (US) and Amperity (US). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the CDP market, along with their company profiles,business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the CDP market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CDP market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.